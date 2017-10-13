Residents discuss next steps of campaign to save library

Ore residents gathered on Saturday morning (October 7) to plan the next steps in the campaign to persuade East Sussex County Council to drop the proposal to close the village’s library.

Campaigners have set up a website, a Twitter account and an email account in addition to the existing Facebook group, Save Ore Library. Various events are being planned in the coming weeks including a benefit concert featuring local musicians, a fund-raising auction, a march and demonstration and a fun day in December.

Among those involved are members of Ore Women’s Institute. Their president Stephanie Gaunt said: “Our members are regular users of the library. It provides great support for our reading group and many others.

“One of the national WI’s key campaigns this year is Alleviating Loneliness. Local libraries like Ore play a key role as meeting places to alleviate social isolation especially among the elderly.”

Cllr Richard Street, who represents Ore on Hastings Borough Council, said: “The level of support for this community hub has been fantastic. More than 1,000 people have signed the petition in shops, community centres and other locations across the area. More than 350 have joined the Save Ore Library Facebook group.

“We have support from across the political spectrum. Ore library is such an essential part of our community and we really cannot allow this closure to go ahead.”

The matter will also be debated at Hastings Borough Council’s meeting on October 18 when the council will be called upon to lend its support to the campaign.

Visit www.saveorelibrary.wordpress.com, @saveore library on Twitter or email saveorelibrary@yahoo.com for more information.

The county council’s consultation on proposed library closures will run until Thursday, December 14. Visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/ to have a say.

The proposals would save the authority £653,000, it says.