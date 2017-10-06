Rescuers come to aid of injured seal

Rescuers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) attended to an injured seal on Hastings beach on Tuesday night (October 3).

Members of the public found the young seal with a nasty wound to its face and rang the East Sussex WRAS’s rescue line.

Duty rescue coordinator Chris Riddington advised the caller to stand between the seal and the sea blocking its escape path while rescuers rushed over from the charity’s base at Whitesmith.

On arrival, the public had used a life buoy rope to prevent the seal going back into the sea as it has begun to get restless.

The rescuers, who are also trained British Divers Marine Life Rescue marine mammal medics and trained in capturing seals, secured the injured mammal and placed it into a large cage.

Rescuers contacted advanced marine mammal medic and WRAS founder Trevor Weeks for advice and after discussing over the phone, contacted Richard Thomas at RSPCA Mallydams Wood in Fairlight and were able to meet him at the hospital in Peter James Lane, where the seal was assessed and bedded down for the night.

Chris said: “The seal is suffering from a large open abscess to the side of its mouth and it’s touch and go whether it will make it, but Mallydams will give it the best chance.”

East Sussex WRAS would like to thank BDMLR and the RSPCA staff for their assistance – three organisations pulling together for the welfare of a casualty.

Can you spare any time to help as a volunteer rescuer or driver? East Sussex WRAS is having a Rescuer Recruitment Day on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 at its Casualty Centre. Just turn up at 12noon, 2pm, 4pm or 6pm to find out more. Unit 2 The Shaw Barn, A22, Whitesmith, East Sussex, BN8 6JD.