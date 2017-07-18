Renewed warning of thunderstorms for Sussex

The Met Office has renewed its warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail that may hit parts of Sussex this evening (Tuesday July 18).

The timing has changed and there is a yellow ‘be aware’ warning from 4pm today until just before midnight.

The Met Office says: “Thundery showers are expected to push north across southern parts of the UK through Tuesday evening.

“Although many places won’t see these showers, there is a chance of localised flooding of homes, businesses and susceptible roads.

“Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard with possible disruption to power networks. Similarly, but very locally, hail may cause impacts.”

The Met Office Chief Forecasters says: “South-west England looks like it will be first to see scattered thunderstorms, the threat then expanding north-eastwards through the course of the evening.

“There is relatively low confidence in the areas more at risk of intense downpours.

“Some places will miss them altogether but where they do occur, there is the potential for locally 20 to 30mm of rain within an hour.

“This may result in surface water flooding, particularly should these amounts fall across urban areas.”