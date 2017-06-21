Registration opens for The Big Sleep 2017

A hugely-popular fundraiser, which has brought in tens of thousands of pounds to help the homeless in the Hastings area, is to return for a third year.

The Big Sleep, the annual sponsored sleepout held in aid of the Seaview Project, will once again be taking place on The Stade Open Space, on Friday September 22.

The event, which will run from 7.30pm until 7am, will feature entertainment from Hastings’ favourites Dr Savage and The Rufus Stone Band.

The entertainment is free and open to all between 8pm and 9.45pm.

The sleepout is a ticketed event, with cardboard city opening at 10pm.

Award-winning bluesman King Size Slim will perform an unplugged gig around the brazier for those taking part in the sleepout, plus there will be a bedtime story from a local personality. Hot drinks will be available throughout the night, with porridge served the following morning.

Registration is now open at www.thebigsleephastings.com

Team entries are also welcome and teams can request an Employee Engagement Tips factsheet, donated by employee engagement specialists People Lab, for ideas on how to work together to fundraise.

There will be prizes up for grabs for the top fundraisers, plus fundraising incentives - raise £75 or more and receive a Big Sleep T-shirt or raise £150 and get a hoodie.

The Big Sleep is organised by the Seaview ‘Awareness 4 Action’ Group - A4A - comprised of a group of volunteers who are passionate about the work of Seaview.

Sue Burgess from the Seaview Project said: “For 32 years Seaview has been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in Hastings and St Leonards, most of whom experience problems with their accommodation.

“The reality of sleeping rough is not something experienced by the majority of people, and albeit for one night only, The Big Sleep will enable participants to engage with the reality of bedding down for the night with only a cardboard box and sleeping bag for warmth.

“The Big Sleep is calling upon companies and individuals to sponsor the event to ensure all funds raised go directly towards Seaview’s frontline services.”

Last year’s Big Sleep raised £28,779.87 which helped to increase the Seaview Rough Sleeper Outreach team, provide home support to former entrenched rough sleepers and funded frontline staff working daily with rough sleepers and homeless people in the Seaview Wellbeing Centre

Any businesses which would like to get involved or sponsor the 2017 Big Sleep, and see their brand displayed on Big Sleep merchandise and banners at the event, are asked to email info@thebigsleephastings.com

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/TheBigSleepHastings