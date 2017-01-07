Recycle your unwanted Xmas gifts to help charity

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing for donations of unwanted Christmas gifts to be donated to their shop at 23 Queen’s Road, Hastings.

Barnardo’s South East and Anglia Regional Director, Jonathan Whalley, says many people receive occasional presents that they don’t want. “Rather than throw them away, or stick them in a cupboard you can support some of the UK’s disadvantaged children,” he said. “Please take any unsuitable gifts to our stores and enjoy a warm feeling knowing your kind act is helping a child that needs your help.”

People who donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to Barnardo’s will be rewarded with a £10 ‘Re-Gift’ voucher to spend in store and online at High Street Fashion Retailer, Evans.

For more information visit the website at: www.barnardos.org.uk