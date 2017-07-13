Rat Boy ‘excited’ for Hastings Pier’s festival

A new music festival kicks off on Saturday (July 15) with hopes of promoting up-and-coming musical talent.

Zooquarium will take place on Hastings Pier and is expected to feature more than 50 acts performing on three different stages.

Headline act Rat Boy (real name Jordan Cardy) will be performing alongside a wealth of local talent, including acts such as Kid Kapichi, Dorey the Wise, and Barbarella’s Bang Bang.

The idea of Saturday’s festival is to give musicians from 1066 Country a chance to perform on the pier on a large stage with professional equipment and support.

Speaking to the Observer, Jordan said: “I’m really excited to be performing at the festival. I’ve never played in Hastings before. People can expect lots of jumping around, us jumping in the crowd and a lot of energy.

“It’s really important for new artists to be given a platform alongside big names to perform. There is a good music scene in Hastings, with lots of local bands.”

Jordan is releasing his eagerly anticipated debut album Scum on August 8.

His touring band includes Liam Haygarth (bass), Harry Todd (guitar) and Noah Booth (drums). His music is an amalgamation of several styles, most notably hip hop and indie rock.

He listed his main musical influences as English bands The Clash and The Streets and has been compared to artists such as Jamie T and The Beastie Boys.

His single Knock Knock Knock was famously sampled by Kendrick Lamar on his single Lust.

Jordan has already worked alongside Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn from Blur, but said he hopes to collaborate with Mike D from The Beastie Boys in the future.

He added: “I would like to work with people who make different types of music so as to become inspired by the different genres.”

Jordan is in the midst of starting a clothing company based on skateboarding culture and a record label to help new musicians kick-start their careers.

For tickets, visit www.zooquariumfestival.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.