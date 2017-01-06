Rare motorcycle stolen in Hastings

A very rare motorcycle worth £22,000 was stolen in Hastings on Monday (January 2).

The black and silver Manx Norton motorcycle was taken from Pelham Place between 11.30am and 1pm.

Heritage crime officer PCSO Daryl Holter said: “The motorcycle has a value of £22,000 and it is a very rare collectable vintage machine in immaculate condition.

“This particular make and model of motorcycle is steeped in British motorcycle racing heritage; understandably the owner is incredibly upset.”

Anyone with information around this theft is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 456 of 02/01.

