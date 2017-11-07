Ram raiders destroy St Leonards shopfront

Ram raiders have destroyed the shopfront of a St Leonards Co-operative store as part of an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM, police say.

Police say a white BMW X5 series - believed to have been stolen from Hertfordshire - drove into the front facade of the Co-operative store in Battle Road just before 11pm on Monday (November 6).

Police have sealed the scene. Photo by Justin Lycett.

Police say at least three individuals, all thought to be men, wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, got out of the car and entered the shop before unsuccessfully attempting to remove a free standing ATM machine within. The three suspects were armed with baseball bats and a metal pole, police say.

Sussex Police say the suspects then left the shop in a different white car, believed to be a sports model.

Police say staff were present but were not hurt.

If you witnessed the incident or recognise the cars in question please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1445 of 06/11. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.