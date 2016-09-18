Quiz teams needed for a purrfect fun filled event

Animal lovers are invited to support local cat rehoming centre, Bluebell Ridge at their Quiz Night on Tuesday September 27, 7pm.

The event, to be held at at Walkers Cocktail Bar, Robertson Street, Hastings, promises an entertaining night of questions, including a fun feline round. Maximum team size is six. There will be a prize for the winning team. For those who don’t have a team of people to go with, organisers can buddy you up with other friendly animal lovers.

There will be a prize for the winning team. All profits from the night will go towards helping the cats and dogs in the centre’s care.

Tickets £2.50 per person from Bluebell Ridge, Chowns Hill, Hastings. Places must be booked in advance by calling 01424 752121 or email: bluebellridge@outlook.com

www.bluebellridge.org.uk