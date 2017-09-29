Quiz Night will help to support local families

Local children’s and family charity The Felllowship of St Nicholas (FSN) is holding a fund raising quiz night at Pissaro’s in Hastings on Wednesday October 4.

Established in 1939, FSN offers support to local disadvantaged children and families experiencing difficult and challenging times in their lives.

Over 6,000 children and young people in the area live in poor circumstances, FSN aim to build resilience and wellbeing through peer group support and family activities.

The quiz starts, at the South Terrace pub, at 7pm and entry is £10 per team for teams of four - six. There will be a raffle, with prizes and drinks and individual gifts for the winners. Half time snacks will be provided.

For more information, or to enter a team, contact Jane Luff at jluff@fsncharity.co.uk.