Join Bluebell Ridge for a quiz night at Walkers Cocktail Bar, Robertson Street, Hastings, Tuesday March 7, 7pm.

Fun rounds for all! Maximum team size is 6, there will be a prize for the winning team. If you don’t have a team the organisers will find you a team with other friendly animal lovers.

Tickets £3 each from Bluebell Ridge, Chowns Hill. Places must be booked in advance. Tickets can be reserved by calling 01424 752121, emailing bluebellridge@outlook.com or visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk