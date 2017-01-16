Pupils come up with initiatives to help mental health charity Mind

Pupils from Hastings Academy took part in an amazing effort to raise £483.25 for mental health charity Mind.

Ann Bourne, from Hastings Academy, said: “As a school we decided to raise money for the charity Mind in the final months of last year.

“We chose this charity because of the amazing work they do for people with mental health problems. As a community, we raised £483.25.

“This was from parents’ evening, where we sold refreshments, and a non-uniform day/Christmas jumper day which was held at the school on 16th December.

“Mental illness is a key issue for students of our age, and with the stress of exams looming over us, we felt that if we could bring the school together to support a cause which affects so many of us, we could make a big difference for some of the most vulnerable people in our area this winter.

“There’s often a large stigma associated with people who suffer from mental illness, and we truly believe that groups like Mind can change the way society thinks.”

Each year one in four people will experience a mental health problem.

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

They run an info-line which offers callers confidential help.

If you wish to donate to Mind, please visit their website at http://www.mind.org.uk/ or text MIND to 70660 to give £3.

