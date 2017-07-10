Pupil gets baking to raise funds for wildlife charity

Castledown Primary School pupil Xander Tame baked up a storm to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund.

Xander, aged eight, who was diagnosed with high functioning autism at the age of three, has a passion for football but also loves to spend his time cooking and baking.

He made delicious cup cakes, brownies, pizza and biscuits to sell at school and raised more than £50 for the charity.

The most popular were chocolate cup cakes which sold out in seven minutes.

His busiest fund raising days were on June 20 and 21, selling ice lollies.

Xander’s mum Justine said: “He chose to donate the money raised to the World Wildlife Fund this year because he loves animals. He is planning to raise money again next year to donate to Unicef.

“He struggles with social interaction and this has made such a difference to him.”

Castledown staff members Mrs Antioch and Mr Mann said: “Over the course of a number of weeks, Xander consistently spent time making, baking and selling cakes, biscuits and lollies to raise money for his chosen charity, WWF.

“It has been amazing to see his confidence grow, especially when chatting to children and staff.

“It has also been a positive regarding his behaviour and has kept him very focused. We are so very proud of all he has achieved - well done Xander!”

Unicef is the world’s leading organisation working for children in danger and is also the cause supported by Xander’s footballing hero Lionel Messi.

WWF is the world’s leading independent conservation organisation.

