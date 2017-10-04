Pump up the volume for the Restart-a-Heart campaign

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust are gearing up to teach life-saving CPR skills to thousands of people this month as part of this year’s Restart-a-Heart awareness campaign.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) was involved in the Europe-wide initiative for their first time last year when staff, volunteers and fellow clinicians trained close to 8,500 children and some adults in CPR during a week in October.

The Trust has reached capacity for this year with numbers expected to be higher than 2016.

Around 15,000 young people at schools, colleges, universities and other community groups are signed up to be trained throughout the week commencing on October 10, ahead of the British Heart Foundation’s Restart-a-Heart day initiative on October 16, which aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day, so that more people know these life saving skills.

SECAmb’s Investing in Volunteers Lead Emma Ray said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Restart-a-Heart and we’re delighted with the interest which should see us train some 7,000 more people than last year.

“We’re delighted to be visiting so many schools, colleges and community groups and I’d urge people to attend one of the open days if possible.

“Learning CPR is a skill which can stay with someone for life. I’d like to thank all our trainers and volunteers who have made the week possible.”

More than 30,000 people suffer cardiac arrests outside of hospital in the UK every year. If this happens in front of a bystander, who starts CPR immediately before the arrival of an ambulance crew, the patient’s chances of survival are significantly improved. Today, if someone suffers a cardiac arrest out of hospital in the UK, they sadly have less than a one in ten chance of surviving.

Visit: https://www.bhf.org.uk/heart-health/how-to-save-a-life