Proposals for new greenway in Ore

Proposals for a new greenway through a village will be unveiled this week.

Ore Community Land Trust is holding three drop-in events as part of a public consultation into the Ore Valley Greenway.

Greenways are off-road routes connecting people to facilities, open spaces and countryside.

Tony Polain, trust chairman, said: “We have been working on the Ore Valley Greenway project for a couple of years and managed to obtain £10,000 of funding from the Big Local to design the section of the route that goes through Speckled Wood. This project is being led by Ore Community Land Trust, working with Hastings Greenway Group and other organisations.

“The Ore Valley Greenway is based on a plan for the Hastings Strategic Greenway that was first conceived 11 years ago as a way of creating a radial network of cycling and walking routes from the town centre. The original routes have been refined and improved by subsequent research.

“One important aim is to create a safe cycling route through Ore Valley to avoid busy and dangerous roads.

“There is considerable public support for these greenway routes, which connect Ore station and the college annex with the Broomgrove estate, The Ridge and Ore village.

“A new community-led regeneration initiative based on the Old Power Station site in the Lower Ore Valley aims to construct an informal greenway route from Ore station to Broomgrove Road in the next eight months as one of its first projects.”

The first of the three drop-in events is on Friday (September 16) from 6pm to 8.30pm at The Bridge in Priory Road.

There will be another one on Saturday (September 17) at the Salvation Army Hall in Old London Road from 10am to 12.30pm. The last one is on Sunday (September 18) at Broomgrove Community Centre, Chiltern Drive from 2pm to 4.30pm.

