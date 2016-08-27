POLL: Sussex drivers ‘will travel 67 miles’ during Bank Holiday

The average driver in Sussex will be travelling 67 miles over the Bank Holiday, a new poll has found.

More than 2,000 motorists from around the area were asked where they would be travelling over the three-day break, and how much they would be using their vehicles.

More than half – 52 per cent – said they would be using their car, and one in ten said they would be going away for the Bank Holiday.

The most popular scenic route around the UK driven by motorists in Sussex is around Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, with more than one in five, 22 per cent, having taken this road.

More than two thirds of motorists from this area, 69 per cent, have been on a driving holiday, more than any other region in the UK according to the poll commissioned by Confused.com.

And it’s not a surprise when just over four-fifths – 81 per cent – of those questioned said that they enjoy driving.

Abroad, more than a quarter – 26 per cent – of South East motorists said they would like to take the Route 66, the famous road in America which spans a distance of more than 2,000 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

