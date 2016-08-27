POLL: Bill Bryson bashes Sussex town in new book

Bill Bryson didn’t pull any punches when he compared a Sussex town to a ‘patient on life support’ in his latest book.

The famous travel author made the comment about Bognor Regis in The Road to Little Dribbling, which documents Bryson’s journey from the West Sussex seaside town to Cape Wrath in Scotland.

In the book, Bryson criticises the local authority for its handling of the Bognor Regis Regeneration Task Force initiative, which he said had an initial goal to bring £500million of investment into the town before being ‘quietly reduced’ to £100million and then £25million before being ‘wound up’.

He then went on to say: “As far as I could tell, all the authorities are doing for Bognor is just keeping it ticking over, like a patient on life support”.

Despite his criticisms – and his observation that the second-most popular Bognor Regis attraction behind Hotham Park was ‘a shop selling mobility scooters’ – he goes on to say that Bognor ‘isn’t such a bad place’, complimenting its ‘long beach with a curving concrete promenade’.

He is more reserved about the town centre, describing it as ‘compact and tidy, if not thriving’.

As far as I could tell, all the authorities are doing for Bognor is just keeping it ticking over, like a patient on life support Bill Bryson

