Hastings MP: Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ is ‘divisive and wrong’

Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim Ban’ has been labelled ‘divisive and wrong’ by Hastings and Rye’s MP.

The American President’s executive order attempting to stop refugees and travellers from several Middle East and African countries, has proved hugely controversial with more than 1.7 million people signing a petition opposite a state visit by the Republican.

A counter petition backing a state visit by Mr Trump has generated more than 200,000 responses.

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd, who is the Government’s Home Secretary, called the ban ‘divisive and wrong’ during a Home Affairs Committee meeting on the implications to the UK of leaving the EU yesterday (Tuesday January 31).

She said: “I had a fairly substantial conversation with my opposite number Secretary Kelly and I made clear to him the difficulties and the response that was taking place in London and across the country that day and I sought to secure the UK’s position in terms of passport holders and offered to work with him over the 90 day period that they have put particularly the ban on the seven countries in place to see if we can address his concerns.”

She added: “ISIL and Daesh will use an opportunity they can to make difficulties to create the environment that they want to radicalise people to bring them over to their side. It’s a propaganda opportunity for them potentially. What we will do is continue to monitor what is said continue to take down the short of literature and postings that we see on the internet that are trying to encourage that sort of extremism.”

She continued: “I would observe the difficulties to the UK over terrorism are not caused by people largely coming from the sorts of countries that the US has named but when people are becoming radicalised. We would urge our efforts to continue to be on addressing radicalisation here in the UK.”

The Home Secretary denied it was ‘Muslim Ban’, but said ‘people draw their own conclusions about the countries that are picked off’, adding: “This will never be our policy. We have a completely different approach to refugees to this country and that will continue to be the case in the UK.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.