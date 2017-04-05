Hastings county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Hastings have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

Meanwhile in the Hastings borough, the Labour Party holds all but one division, with the Conservatives the only other party with an elected representative.

Michael Wincott, who represents Baird and Ore, is the only incumbent not restanding. Kim Forward, who is currently councillor for Maze Hill and West St Leonards, is standing in Baird and Ore.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Ashdown and Conquest:

Gabriel Roy Carlyle, Green Party

Eileen Masters, Labour and Cooperative

Peter Pragnell, Conservative

Robert John Wakeford, Lib Dem

Baird and Ore:

Kim Forward, Labour

Katy Hunter-Burbridge, Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat

Laurie Loe, Conservatives

Judy Scott, Green

Braybrooke and Castle:

Xan Brooker,Lib Dems

Rob Cooke, Conservatives

Godfrey Daniel, Labour

Andrea Needham, Green Party

Central St Leonards and Gensing:

Paul Robert Homer, Green Party

Green Party

Tony Seymour, Lib Dems

Trevor Edward Webb, Labour

Graeme Williams, Conservative

Hollington and Wishing Tree:

Arkady Rowland Johns, Green Party

Stephen Milton, Lib Dems

John Rankin, Conservative

Phil Scott, Labour

Maze Hill and West St Leonards:

Matthew Beaver, Conservative

Diane Granger, Independent

Eve Montgomery, Lib Dem

Thaddeus John Skews, Green Party

Steve Thorpe, Labour

Old Hastings and Tressell:

Tania Charman, Labour

John Faulkner, Lib Dems

Claire Hamill, Conseervative

Julia Jane Hilton, Green Party

St Helens and Silverhill:

Martin Clarke, Conservative

Sally Phillips,Green Party

Stewart Gregory Rayment, Lib dems

Judy Rogers, Labour.

