Hastings county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become East Sussex county councillors for Hastings have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a minority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
Meanwhile in the Hastings borough, the Labour Party holds all but one division, with the Conservatives the only other party with an elected representative.
Michael Wincott, who represents Baird and Ore, is the only incumbent not restanding. Kim Forward, who is currently councillor for Maze Hill and West St Leonards, is standing in Baird and Ore.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
Ashdown and Conquest:
Gabriel Roy Carlyle, Green Party
Eileen Masters, Labour and Cooperative
Peter Pragnell, Conservative
Robert John Wakeford, Lib Dem
Baird and Ore:
Kim Forward, Labour
Katy Hunter-Burbridge, Lib Dems
Liberal Democrat
Laurie Loe, Conservatives
Judy Scott, Green
Braybrooke and Castle:
Xan Brooker,Lib Dems
Rob Cooke, Conservatives
Godfrey Daniel, Labour
Andrea Needham, Green Party
Central St Leonards and Gensing:
Paul Robert Homer, Green Party
Green Party
Tony Seymour, Lib Dems
Trevor Edward Webb, Labour
Graeme Williams, Conservative
Hollington and Wishing Tree:
Arkady Rowland Johns, Green Party
Stephen Milton, Lib Dems
John Rankin, Conservative
Phil Scott, Labour
Maze Hill and West St Leonards:
Matthew Beaver, Conservative
Diane Granger, Independent
Eve Montgomery, Lib Dem
Thaddeus John Skews, Green Party
Steve Thorpe, Labour
Old Hastings and Tressell:
Tania Charman, Labour
John Faulkner, Lib Dems
Claire Hamill, Conseervative
Julia Jane Hilton, Green Party
St Helens and Silverhill:
Martin Clarke, Conservative
Sally Phillips,Green Party
Stewart Gregory Rayment, Lib dems
Judy Rogers, Labour.
