Police to hold action day in support of campaign to reduce road fatalities

Sussex Police are holding a day of action in support of a European-wide campaign run by TISPOL, the roads policing network for the continent, to reduce risk and improve safety on Wednesday (September 21).

Motorists in Sussex are being encouraged to make a pledge to reduce the number of fatalities on roads across Europe.

Officers from the counties’ joint Roads Policing Unit will provide a high visibility presence and target traffic offenders as part of Project Edward (European Day Without A Road Death), which aims to have a total of zero road fatalities in Europe on that day.

Motorists are also being urged to play their part by following a few simple steps which could save their lives – and others’.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry, Head of Operations for Surrey and Sussex Police, said: “While we are fully supportive of this campaign, our aim is of course to have zero fatal collisions in Sussex every day; not just on September 21. There were 42 road fatalities in the county last year, and that is 42 too many.

“By supporting the TISPOL campaign, we are hoping to highlight the dangers of driving and the risks involved.

“Among some of the major contributory factors of fatal or serious collisions are drink or drug-driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile device at the wheel. We have a zero tolerance to all of the above, and anyone caught breaking the law in any of these circumstances will be dealt with robustly.

“However, there are a vast number of other causes of collisions, which include not checking mirrors and blind spots, not looking at junctions, not taking weather conditions into account, not keeping enough distance from other vehicles, ignoring road signs and vehicle defects.

“It is vital that individuals take responsibility for their own vehicle and their own actions.”

Of the 42 fatalities in Sussex last year, 15 involved young people aged 16 to 24, 15 involved adults aged 25 to 59, and 12 involved people aged 60 and above.

Assistant Chief Constable Barry added: “Working with partner agencies including Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, our roads policing officers will be dedicated to ensuring the number of collisions is reduced to a minimum this Wednesday.

“We do a lot of proactive and reactive work throughout the year to raise awareness of the Highway Code and the essential rules of driving. But it is of course the drivers’ own responsibility to follow these rules, and by working together, we can all help to reduce the number of collisions.”

For more information about Project Edward and to sign up for the pledge, visit www.tispol.org/edward

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.