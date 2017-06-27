Police searching for wanted St Leonards man

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from St Leonards.

Taylor Clarke is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 19-year-old from Church Road has been in prison for attempted burglary but since being released has not conformed to the conditions he was given.

It is believed he is still in the St Leonards area but may well have left the area to work in the West Country.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, please contact police online quoting serial 654 of 25/05.

