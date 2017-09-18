Police search for wanted man

Police are searching for 22-year-old Thomas Fear who failed to appear at court earlier this month.

Police say Fear is wanted for arrest after he failed to attend Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 1 to answer to charges for possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, criminal damage and assault by beating a 24-year-old woman known to him in St Leonards.

Fear is described as white, 6ft tall, with fair hair.

Detective Constable Aydin Misiri said; “Various enquiries are underway to trace Fear, who is currently in hiding.

“If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please contact us on 101 or online, quoting serial 708 of 22/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

“If Fear himself sees the message, my advice to him is simple; ‘Thomas, hand yourself in to police at the earliest opportunity.’”