Police search for wanted Hastings man

Police are searching for a wanted man from Hastings who failed to appear at court this week.

Police say a court warrant has been issued for the arrest of 39-year-old Clinton Goodfellow after he failed to attend Hastings Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of theft and a subsequent probation appointment.

Sussex Police say Goodfellow is also subject to recall to prison as his release licence has been revoked. He had been released on licence in May this year, part way through a 39-month sentence for robbery, imposed at Lewes Crown Court in April 2015, police said.

He is described as white, slim, about 6ft tall, with a shaved head. He is thought to still be in the Hastings area.

If you see Goodfellow or know where he may be, please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial number 1617 of 01/09. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.