Police investigating offensive tweets targeting TV star’s son

Sussex Police has opened an investigation into offensive messages targeting Katie Price’s son.

The messages have been allegedly sent to the television star, who lives near Dial Post, Horsham, on social media site Twitter, mocking her 14-year-old son Harvey who is blind.

On Twitter she posted a picture with the message “Caught out!! Another bully on our hands. Anyone know this guy??”

She later thanked her followers for their support in the investigation.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are aware of offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price’s son and an investigation has begun.”

