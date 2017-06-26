Police investigating football club break-in release CCTV appeal

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they wish to speak to in connection with a break-in at Hastings United Football Club.

The bar at the club, on Elphinstone Road, was broken into at around 4am on Sunday, May 21 and around £400 worth of drink was stolen.

Police have today released a CCTV image of two people they say were ‘lurking outside just beforehand’.

PC Jack Bowry said: ”If you have any ideas as to who they might be, or if you have any other information, please get in touch via https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 330 of 21/05.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.