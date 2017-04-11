Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing Hastings woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old Sandra Sheen from Hastings.

Police say she was last seen leaving her address in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, at 11.40am on Sunday (April 9) and got on a bus headed towards Hastings town centre.

Sandra is described as white, of heavy build, 5’ 3”, with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing dark red trousers, a short black coat and black trainers.

Sandra has learning difficulties and suffers from epilepsy which she takes regular medication for.

Anyone who sees Sandra or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 338 of 10/04. If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention dial 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it