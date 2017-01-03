Police identify man who died in St Leonards flats fall

The man who died after falling from flats in St Leonards in the early hours of New Year’s Day has been officially identified by police.

Daniel Dawson, from St Leonards, died during an incident at an address in Charles Road just after 4.45am.

The 25-year-old’s family said: “Dan lived his life to the full and was the life and soul of the party.

“He is sadly missed, as he always will be, by his mum, sister, brother, family and friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, who is leading the investigation into Daniel’s death, said: “We are keen to talk to anyone who may have information about what happened.

“If they saw or heard anything suspicious or may be able to help in any other way, I would urge them to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 without delay, quoting Operation Masefield.”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.