Police donation to Hastings platoon

Hastings Police has donated £500 to No3 Platoon, Hastings Detachment of the Sussex Army Cadet Force (ACF).

The donation was presented by Sergeant Steve Prince to the detachment commander Colour Sergeant Sean Sawyer.

Sergeant Sawyer said: “The funds will help with equipment and we are looking to secure the cadets an extra curricular activity that will support the Army Proficiency Certificate (APC) Syllabus.”

Chris Biddiss, an adult instructor attached to No 3 Platoon said: “The ACF is for young people, both male and female, from the age of 12 years and in year 8, up to 18 years of age, who are looking for adventure.

“Cadets learn military skills, take part in adventure training and attend camps developing their life skills and confidence. No3 Platoon parade on Monday and Thursdays between 7pm and 9pm and anyone wishing to join can come along with a parent or guardian on either of those evenings to express their interest.”

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.