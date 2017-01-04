Police donation for Hastings and Bexhill youth rugby club

Hastings and Bexhill youth rugby team was given £500 by police to fund new training equipment.

The new equipment will aid the development of the children at the club.

Sergeant Steven Prince, from Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Hastings and Bexhill rugby youth team offers support, guidance and a safe place to teach local young boys and girls in the sport of rugby, whilst giving them an opportunity to funnel their energy constructively.

“Sussex Police is very proud and happy to support the club and applaud the coaches and the teams who embody the core values of rugby, including teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.”

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund, made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

