Police chief looks to conquer all

Police officers and staff are getting behind Chief Constable Giles York as he prepares to enter this year’s World Conker Championships.

The competition is set to take place in October in the village of Southwick, Northamptonshire, and each year attracts thousands of spectators who come to watch competitors from across the globe.

This year CC York will be fulfilling a lifelong ambition and throwing his conquer into the ring.

Talking about his entry into the competition CC York said, “I’ve been a conker enthusiast since I was a young boy growing up in Kent and despite is not yet being prime conker season, my training is going exceedingly well. I think I could definitely be in with a chance of placing.”

Stephen Kisby, the chair of the World Conker Championships organising committee said, “We are extremely delighted Mr York has decided to compete at the highest level at this year’s World Conker Championships on Sunday October 8.

“Mr York has inspired an upgrade in our own law enforcement; any disputes regarding disqualification due to snags, or any other conkering misdemeanours will be adjudicated by our stewards who will be issued with evidence gathering body cams.”

* UPDATE: 12pm on Saturday April 1

Are you an April Fool?

In case you hadn’t guessed, Chief Constable Giles York won’t be entering this year’s World Conker Championships.

He is however supporting some chestnut champions of a different kind, having selected Chestnut Tree House as the force’s chosen charity for the year.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for Sussex and cares for 300 children up to the age of 19 with progressive life-shortening conditions.

CC York said, “This deserving charity provides wonderful activities and support for children whose bravery is truly inspiring. The staff and volunteers go above and beyond to provide the best quality of life for children and their families and I would urge you to support them in any way you can.”

Linda Perry at Chestnut Tree House said:,“We are so grateful to Chief Constable Giles York and Sussex Police for their fantastic support.

“It was good fun to be in on the April Fools’ joke with them and we know they will be real Chestnut Champions as they smash and ‘conker’ their way through all their fundraising activities and targets.