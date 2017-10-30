Police cash donation to Hastings community vegetable garden

Police have donated money towards a community garden in St Leonards.

Hastings Police handed over £200 to Transition Town Hastings to fund two large water butts to help water the Community Vegetable and Fruit Garden at St Leonards Warrior Square station.

Any remaining money will be spent on some badly-needed gardening tools.

Chris Petts, treasurer of Transition Town Hastings, said: “We are so grateful for this money to help us keep up the great work that goes on at the garden.

“So many people enjoy it, either by taking part, picking the produce or just watching it bloom. This money will help make the work easier for us which in turn may encourage more people to volunteer to help.”

The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.