Police appealing for witnesses to Hastings arson

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Hastings toilet block was set on fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Alexandra Park, Lower Park Road, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday, July 11.

A man was seen to cycle away from the toilets opposite the cafe on a red BMX bike towards Dordrecht Way, according to Sussex Police.

He is described as white, aged about 18 and was wearing a hooded top and shorts.

PC Annemarie Presland said: “The fire caused damage to a toilet roll holder and smoke damage. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the fire being started or has any information.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1286 of 11/07.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.