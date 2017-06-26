Police appeal for missing St Leonards man

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing St Leonards man.

Officers are searching for 37-year-old Gary Spiers, who has been missing from his home in Coneyburrow Gardens, since the morning of Sunday (June 25).

Gary is described as white, 6’, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

Police say his disappearance is out of character and unexplained at this time, and anyone who has seen Gary or knows where may be is asked to contact Sussex Police by calling 101, quoting serial 1143 of 25/06.

