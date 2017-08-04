Police appeal after Hastings rape

Police are appealing to any potential witnesses to after a girl reported being raped in Hastings.

On Monday (July 24) police received a report that a girl under the age of 16 had been raped on Saturday evening (July 22) by a man she had met that evening in Alexandra Park, Hastings.

Detective Inspector Ben Newman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was near the park or in the St Helen's Road area during Saturday evening.

"We are supporting victim and her family while we investigate and would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 752 of 24/07. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.