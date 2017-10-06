Police address station closure rumours

Sussex Police have confirmed rumours surrounding the closure of Hastings police station are incorrect.

In a message sent out through the Sussex and Surrey In The Know service on Wednesday (October 4), the force confirmed there are no plans to close the station and that its day-to-day running is not being affected by the ongoing work to renovate its custody suite.

The message, which came after speculation on social media, also confirmed those in custody are being held in Eastbourne while the work is completed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “To update all local residents who may have heard rumours about Hastings Police Station closure. This is not the case. We are remaining open and have no plans to close Hastings Police Station. Currently we have work being carried out on the custody block that is located within Hastings Station but this will not effect the day to day running of that station.

“Front office will remain open while the work is carried out, the only change is that detained persons will be transported to Eastbourne while our custody undergoes its work. Work will last two/three weeks and after this our station will be back up and running with a fully functional custody block.”