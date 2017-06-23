Police: 27 people killed in Sussex road collisions this year

Motorists are being urged to take extra care after 27 people have died in Sussex collisions so far this year.

Police say eight of these fatal crashes have been either motorcycle riders or passengers, and hundreds more have been involved in serious collisions since the start of 2017.

With the summer season now in full swing, officers are advising all road users to take extra care to ensure the next journey they take is not their last.

Sergeant Phil Badman, of the Surrey and Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Certainly, there are a lot more motorbikes on the roads at this time of year.

“The fair weather makes for good riding conditions, and for this reason you tend to see an increase in motorcycle activity – often for leisure purposes as well as commuting.

“Bikers can improve their own safety by adhering to road legislation, as every user should do.

“They should also take care in heavy traffic, be mindful of other vehicles’ movements and don’t be tempted to take risks, no matter how competent a rider they think they are.

“Often the machine is far more capable of riding at high speeds than the rider is. No one should push beyond their own limits, especially if, for example, they are trying to keep up with more skilled riders ahead of them.

“You can also improve your visibility by wearing bright coloured clothing or hi-vis clothing, and by turning your lights on.

“It is, of course, the responsibility of all road users to follow the rules and to beware of others around them, and in summer this can include motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and horse riders in particular.”

Sgt Badman added: “We’re not out there to criticise anyone; we just want people to be safe and sensible on the roads.

“One of the common causes of collisions is not paying enough attention at junctions, and motorists should ensure they leave enough space and check what’s around them before pulling out of – or into – a junction.

“We will continue to take positive action against anyone suspected of antisocial driving or riding, and we would encourage witnesses to report such behaviour via Operation Crackdown.”

To report someone for antisocial driving, contact Operation Crackdown at www.operationcrackdown.co.uk