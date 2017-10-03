Pocket Park South East in Bloom award

A Hastings Community Garden has been recognised with a prestigious award by South East in Bloom for the second consecutive year.

The Pocket Park, Hughenden Road, Hastings was awarded South East in Blooms highest accolade under the category ‘It’s My Neighbourhood’ for Horticulture Knowledge, Environmental Consideration and Community Participation for the second consecutive year.

Lead Gardener Suzanne Horgan says the Pocket Park is a community garden, run by local volunteers providing an urban oasis where the community can get together, play, grow and have fun. “I am the Lead Gardener and delighted with the award and such positive feedback,” she said.

“All the volunteers work very hard for our community and it is very rewarding.

“We have built up a great reputation for what we do over the years, future plans and involving our community.

“It has been humbling with other communities wanting our help with running their own community gardens in other counties this year as they hear of our success.

“Getting recognition from South East in Bloom is fabulous.

“None of this would be possible without our wonderful team of volunteers, Better Braybrooke and our Community’s support.”

Suzanne says The Pocket Park is a community space open to all. Local community groups are encouraged to use the space which benefits the community and fits in with their ethos. “We are planning for next year and have some exciting ideas. We are seeking funding to enable us to continue our good work by offering free activities and events for families.”

To enable The Pocket Park to grow they need help from the community by way of votes for Tesco Bags of Help, Groundwork UK at some local Tesco stores. Customers receive one token per transaction. For more details or to get involved e-mail: suzdan.horgan@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, at: PocketPark@PocketPark.Hastings.