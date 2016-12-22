Players and supporters gather for special match

More than 30 players and around 200 spectators turned out for the Richard "Dickie" Anderson memorial football match at The Polegrove.

The game was a great success and a credit to all players involved, the majority of whom played with Dickie during his days as a dependable left-back with a renowned left foot.

Action from the memorial match at The Polegrove. Picture courtesy Dale James

The players included Darren Witham, Ray Bage, Lee Scotcher, Peter Heritage, Adam Taylor, Lee Martin, Marc Ransom, Matthew James, Craig Ottley, Darren Emmerson, David Stapleton, Ben White, Del Longley, Asher Collins, Linton Rogers, Jake Daniels, Brad Freeman, Craig Harris, Jake Anderson-James, Nick Hardy, Harry Overfield, Steve Mote, Simon Anderson, Dino Gilkes, Mark Freeman and Tony Carroll.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off, and the teams wore black or white shirts, all with 'DICKIE 3' on the back.

For the record, the team in black, managed by Mark Simpson, ran out 3-0 winners over the team in white, managed by Carroll.

After chances came and went at both ends in the first 10 minutes, 'Team Simmo' opened the scoring on 22 minutes when Anderson-James slotted past Taylor at the end of a great solo run.

The shirts bearing Dickie Anderson's name and former playing number. Picture courtesy Dale James

Minutes later, Emmerson was through on goal only to lose his footing at the last second, taking Harris down with him, with the ball going inches past the post.

Players on both teams were showing off their skills before heading in at half time for a quick smoke and a cheeky pint in the case of some.

Both teams started very brightly in the second period, with Heritage and Witham both going close for Team Simmo.

Rogers eventually made it 2-0 with a glancing header on 56 minutes and the third goal arrived 16 minutes later courtesy of a great half-volley from Freeman.

More action from a sunny Polegrove. Picture courtesy Dale James

A raffle and small auction raised £752.45 towards a bench at The Polegrove in Dickie’s memory.

Trattoria Italiana, Rock Salt, Kings Arms, Blueberries, The Sportsman, La Collina Gardens, Halfords, Village Cafe, B&M, Quakersmill, Kerry Taylor and Wisdens Sports are thanked for donating prizes, as well as all who donated bottles and chocolate, and Bexhill United FC for the use of its clubhouse.

Dickie played for many local teams in his successful career, including Bexhill Town, Bexhill United, Bexhill AAC, Little Common, Ninfield United and Sidley United.

He died while on holiday in Spain in early October aged 43.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.



Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!