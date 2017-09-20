Plant Sale at Alexandra Park

Volunteers from Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group, Hastings will hold a plant sale on Sunday, September 24, 11-4pm.
They will run a stall next to the Cafe in the Park and also sell plants in the greenhouse, next to the Idverde depot, off St Helens Road. Recent plant sales raised more than £350 to help restore the greenhouse as a horticultural and education centre for community use. For more details about the restoration project visit: www.greenhousealexpark.com
