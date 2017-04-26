Plans to relocate Hastings post office

The Post Office is proposing to relocate St Georges Road Post Office in Hastings.

The plan seeks to move the service into JN Convenience Store, 9 Whitefriars Road, Hastings.

Services would be provided throughout the shop opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 6am – 8pm; Sunday: 7am – 8pm.

This would mean that the branch would open be open an extra 60 hours a week including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon. The branch would open significantly earlier and would close much later. It would also mark the end to lunchtime closing.

The proposed move from 73 Vicarage Road, Hastings, would be with the current Postmaster’s agreement.

The move would be part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.