Pier to host Hallowe’en bash on award evening

Hastings Pier will go head-to-head with five of the UK’s most extraordinary new buildings at the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize final in London’s Roundhouse next week.

The pier is currently favourite to pick up the coveted prize, which is awarded to the building that has made the biggest contribution to the evolution of architecture in a given year, with previous winners including The Gherkin, Lords’ Cricket Ground, Madrid Barajas Airport, The Scottish Parliament Building and Waterloo Station.

Alex de Rijke, founding director of architecture firm dRMM who designed the pier and worked on the project over seven years, said: “It’s fantastic to see the pier recognised in the shortlist for the top national architecture award. The project was completely collaborative – with the community, council, and project team working to bring the pier back to life.”

Mr de Rilke’s firm, dRMM, will be hosting a Hallowe’en Party on Tuesday, October 31 on the pier, with a live screening of the RIBA Stirling Prize. The event is open to members of the public from 7pm until 9.30pm and will feature DJ Rich Dennett, Dr Savage’s Voodoo Fest Parade, the neon-lit bike parade ‘From Pier to Eternity’, a raffle, and all of the Pier’s bars, restaurants and kiosks will be selling food and drink.

Mr de Rijke added: “Let’s celebrate and watch the Stirling Prize result together – it’s important to acknowledge and enjoy the nomination, win or lose.”

Maria Ludkin, chairman of the Hastings Pier Charity, said: “Everyone at Hastings Pier is absolutely delighted to be nominated for such a prestigious award. After what’s been a challenging few months for the pier, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to take pride in the achievements of so many people’s hard work in transforming the pier from a storm and fire-damaged ruin to a beautifully restored space and a work of art. Our pier is a beacon of regeneration achieved by a community coming together and we thank you for your continued support.”

Hastings Pier is up against Barret’s Grove in Stoke Newington, The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibition Centre, City of Glasgow College – City Campus, Command of the Oceans in Chatham and Juergen Teller’s Photography Studio in London.

For more information on the open night, visit the Hastings Pier Facebook page or www.hastingspier.org.uk.