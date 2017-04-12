Pier car boot sale will rev it up a gear

The Classic Car Boot Sale is coming to Hastings in July and organisers are appealing to owners of classic vehicles to get involved.

The two day event, which will be held on Hastings Pier over the weekend of July 8-9, is the brainchild of designers Wayne and Geraldine Hemingway in conjunction with Hastings Pier and Hastings Council. Geraldine says it will be a fabulous event. “Classic Car Boot Sale (CCBS) will be located on the newly restored pleasure pier and will host local art, designer makers, food served from vintage trucks and a double decker dj bus as well as the all important classic vehicles for the perusal of seaside car-boot fashionistas,” she said.

Black car with owner at a classic car boot sale SUS-171204-152930001

“Forget about what you know of car boot sales, dodgy bacon butties and shoddy body Fiestas selling toot!

“We are calling all vintage sellers and creative independents to join us in transforming Hastings Pier with extra special vehicles and vintage treasures.”

Geraldine anticipates that there will be around a hundred vintage vehicles and traders, joined by thousands of shoppers, collectors, vinyl lovers and petrol heads, for a family-friendly celebration of all things vintage, collectible and upcycled.

And aside from perusing the stalls she says there will be plenty of opportunities to dine, drink and dance.

“It will be great to have as many locals selling their wares, displaying their cars/bikes and taking part. We are looking for a fantastic mix of vintage and designer craftsmen and women and classic vehicle owners.”

To take part or for further information visit: http://classiccarbootsale.co.uk