Pictures: Your photos of the strange skies over Sussex

The strange skies over Sussex have lead to many readers sending in their pictures.

While reports in the South West said the skies were turning a strange colour it took awhile for Sussex to see the effect of Storm Orphelia.

Readers have described it as looking like ‘the end of the world’, with street lights turning on and birds becoming very confused.

Here are a few of your pictures, with many more on the way.

To find out why the sky is so strange read the story here.