PICTURES: Streets come to life for launch of Hastings Pride

The streets of Hastings came to life with colour and sound on Sunday (August 28) as a party was held to herald the launch of Hastings Pride 2017.

Nikki Bockerglory was hostess for the day with special guest Judy Howson, the official LGBT Poet Laureate, along with a myriad of diverse musicians and performers entertaining throughout the day.

See Friday’s Hastings Observer for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.