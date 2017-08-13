PICTURES: St Michael's Hospice's Colour the Coast

The last ever Colour the Coast took place this morning (Sunday 13th August) in the grounds of Alexandra Park, Hastings.

The aim of the run was all about having a good time, celebrating life and supporting St Michael's Hospice. During the 5k course there were five colour zones which runners passed through. At those zones, willing helpers known as the ‘Cheery Chuckers’ showered the runners with a special 100% safe colour powder, sponsored by Trade Paints. By the end of the course the runners all became colourful masterpieces. Over the last three years the event has raised over £60,000.