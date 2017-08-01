PICTURES: Seaboot Race

The Seaboot Race was as popular as ever yesterday evening (31 July)
The race is held in memory of Old Towner Peter Trickett, who died in 2002, and the fastest runner wearing seaboots along the length of Courthouse Street, round a lobster pot and back, is presented with Peter Trickett’s walking stick, to be held for a year. A full list of Old Town Carnival Week events can be found by clicking here.
