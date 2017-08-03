PICTURES: Pram Race

Outrageous outfits and fundraising fun were the order of the day at the Pram Race last night (Wednesday).

Teams set off from The Cutter pub and made their way along streets in the Old Town, collecting money along the way. The weather was horrendous but it really didn't dampen the atmosphere of this fun-filled event. A full gallery of 130 photos will be on our Hasting Observer Facebook page from 3pm this afternoon.