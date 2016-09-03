PICTURES: Open day and car show at Corbeau Seats

The sun was shining down today (Saturday, September 3rd) at the open day and car show organised by Corbeau Seats in St Leonards.

The company, now based in Wainright Road, was founded in 1963 by Colin Folwell and is the original British manufacturer of motorsport and road seats. Today's event included a shine and sound off, Scalextric, bungee run, road safety trailer and a speed sled. http://www.corbeau-seats.com/

