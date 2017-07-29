PICTURES: Old Town Criers' Competition

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week got underway yesterday evening (July 28) with the Old Town Criers' Competition held on Reeve's Corner.

The Tug o' War Competition starts at 10.30 this morning (July 29) outside the lifeboat station followed by the Opening Ceremony at 12.00 on Winkle Island. And, of course, it's the Nearly on the Beach Concert from 12.30 today and tomorrow on the Stade Open Space. A full list of events can be found by clicking here.