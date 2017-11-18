Search

PICTURES: Herring Fair

L-R Peter Chowney (Leader of Hastings Council), Judy Rogers (Mayor of Hastings), Cllr Kim Forward and Sonny Elliot owner of Rock A Nore Fisheries.
Despite the chilly weather, this year’s Herring Fair was as popular as ever when it opened its doors this morning (Saturday 18th).

This is a free event where visitors can sample fresh and locally smoked herring and a variety of other dishes, washed down with locally produced wine, beer and cider. The event continues tomorrow (19th) from 11-4 on the Stade Open Space.

Don & Shirley Hawley.

People also have the opportunity to improve their cooking skills with well known chef C J Jackson from the famous Billingsgate Seafood Training School. Cooking demos take place at
12noon-1.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm - tickets from Hastings Information Centre.

Paul Joy, chairman of Hastings Fishermen's Protection Society, with chef C J Jackson, CEO of the Billingsgate Seafood School.

Richard Read , chairman of the Winkle Club.

Chef C J Jackson, CEO of the Billingsgate Seafood School, with local resident Janet Coglan.

